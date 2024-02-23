Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.67.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.15 per share, with a total value of $2,287,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 320,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $17,128,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,730,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 228,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 836,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 78,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,812,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,468,000 after purchasing an additional 669,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.