Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2024

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZGet Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 532,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 151,724 shares.The stock last traded at $36.88 and had previously closed at $37.27.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 89,760 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 444.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 37,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.