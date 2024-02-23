Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 532,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 151,724 shares.The stock last traded at $36.88 and had previously closed at $37.27.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
