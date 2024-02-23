Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 532,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the previous session’s volume of 151,724 shares.The stock last traded at $36.88 and had previously closed at $37.27.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.1202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 89,760 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 399.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 444.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 37,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

