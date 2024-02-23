Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Machines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Shares of LUNR stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. 64,041,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,190. Intuitive Machines has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $38.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuitive Machines during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the third quarter worth about $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 1,887.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,412 shares during the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

