Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $86.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.42.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

ITCI stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $68.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,822. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total value of $3,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,382,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.