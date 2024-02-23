Insider Selling: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) VP Sells $13,600.10 in Stock

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $13,600.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sudhanshu Chhabra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 9th, Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $132,387.99.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ZWS opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $19.29 and a 12-month high of $33.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ZWS shares. KeyCorp cut shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 51,081 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 154,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,738,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,041,000 after acquiring an additional 131,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

