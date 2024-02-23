Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,192.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,061.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $951.30. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $686.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1,195.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

