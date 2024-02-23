Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 9,344 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $324,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 431,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,992,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 16th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,344 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $316,200.96.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,628 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $329,566.44.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $32.67 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.57 and a 1 year high of $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. Analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

