Insider Selling: Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $1,396,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWL opened at $156.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $159.44.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Powell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

