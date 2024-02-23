Insider Selling: Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $1,396,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ POWL opened at $156.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.45. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.87 and a fifty-two week high of $159.44.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
