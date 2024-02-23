Insider Selling: Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) CAO Sells $2,963,645.85 in Stock

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 203,687 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $2,963,645.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,062,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,457,119.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Permian Resources Price Performance

NASDAQ:PR opened at $15.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Permian Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 50.0% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.