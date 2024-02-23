Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 1,367 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.60, for a total value of $379,479.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,891,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,476,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Morningstar stock opened at $276.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $289.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 98.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morningstar

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MORN

Morningstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.