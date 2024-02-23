Insider Selling: LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Director Sells 1,381 Shares of Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $262.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Barclays decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 246,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,995,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Further Reading

