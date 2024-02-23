Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 9,462 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Margaret E. Haas sold 9,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $170,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

LEVI opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 217.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,041 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on LEVI

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.