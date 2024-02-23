Insider Selling: Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $256,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,529.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.41. The stock had a trading volume of 65,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,035. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $64.92 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KEX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kirby by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,824,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 818,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,251,000 after buying an additional 665,744 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,762,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,100,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $173,886,000 after buying an additional 495,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

