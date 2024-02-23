Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) SVP Sells 5,173 Shares of Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $190,262.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,323.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Mobassaly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, January 9th, Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $37.16 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,961 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,779 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNPR

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.