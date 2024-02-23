Insider Selling: Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Insider Sells 23,433 Shares of Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ichor Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 880,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 319,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after buying an additional 62,609 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $582,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Ichor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ichor by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

