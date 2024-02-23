Insider Selling: Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Sells 3,538 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Daniels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, Jennifer Daniels sold 5,790 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $486,128.40.

On Thursday, February 1st, Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69.

On Thursday, November 30th, Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $86.14. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.51 and its 200 day moving average is $76.76.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 383.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after buying an additional 47,906 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

