Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) COO Sells 41,631 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) COO Ted Bogich sold 41,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $2,697,272.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,166.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.61.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nitorum Capital L.P. now owns 471,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after acquiring an additional 116,778 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 343,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after acquiring an additional 156,042 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

