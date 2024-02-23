Insider Buying: Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Buys C$29,999.94 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Pascal Simard purchased 11,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,999.94.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

OSK opened at C$2.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$899.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.67. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 64.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.55 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

