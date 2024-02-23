InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 71,795.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,231 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.16% of InMode worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in InMode in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in InMode by 88.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

INMD traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,449. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.22.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.77 million. InMode had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 40.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

