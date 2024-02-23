InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Director Purchases $14,625.00 in Stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Hull acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $14,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,920.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INM. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

Featured Articles

