Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IR. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.64.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 2.1 %

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $90.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.60. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.21%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingersoll Rand news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $667,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.6% during the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 12,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

