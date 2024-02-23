Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Infomedia Ltd (ASX:IFM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Sunday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th. This is an increase from Infomedia’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80.

In related news, insider Edwina Gilbert bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.47 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of A$36,750.00 ($24,019.61). Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Infomedia Ltd, a technology company, develops and supplies electronic parts catalogues, service quoting software, and e-commerce solutions for the automotive industry worldwide. The company offers parts solutions, including Microcat EPC, an electronic parts catalogue; Microcat PartsBridge, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with body shops to sell OE collision parts; Microcat Market, a parts ordering system that connects dealers with repair shops to sell OE mechanical parts; Microcat CRM, an online CRM for wholesale parts; and Microcat Messenger, an instant messaging tool.

