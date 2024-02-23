indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Given New $10.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $6.05. 2,497,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,530. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.55. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at $9,054,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,117,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,054,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,929 shares of company stock worth $2,235,729 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 88.9% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 11,038,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,775 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in indie Semiconductor by 64.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,943,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 36.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,849,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,018.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,397 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

