Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 227,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $10,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 36.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Down 1.4 %

HY stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.77%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

