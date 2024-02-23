Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Huntsman Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $30.51.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntsman

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1,864.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,205,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,948 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Huntsman by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Huntsman by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 346,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 383,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 139,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 258,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

