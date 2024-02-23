Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stock Position Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 84.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Humana Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $3.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $364.61. 349,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,762. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $342.69 and a 52 week high of $541.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $413.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.16.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.