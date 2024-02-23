Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $7.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HPP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.83.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 76.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 98,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 24,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

