Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.63. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 840,295 shares traded.

The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 2,894.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,330 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 290.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,043 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 178.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

