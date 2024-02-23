Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.12

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.12 and last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.
Huabao International Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Huabao International
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Bloomin’ Brands could blossom in 2024
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- The Retail Sector is on the cusp of a major breakout
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Novavax’s dispute resolution and upcoming earnings call
Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.