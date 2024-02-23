HSBC Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to Reduce

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $323.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.46.

Shares of HD stock opened at $371.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.08. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

