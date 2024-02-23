Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 130,373 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 130,373 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.31% of Camden Property Trust worth $31,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,132 shares in the company, valued at $26,237,705.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,957 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,920 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CPT

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $94.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $119.00.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.