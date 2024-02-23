Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 547,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.42% of SEI Investments worth $32,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $71,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,013 shares of company stock worth $4,166,719. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $66.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $67.56.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The business had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.59%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

