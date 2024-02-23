Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $37,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $359.90 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.43 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $362.64 and its 200 day moving average is $367.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WST shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.20.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

