HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,138 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Edward Jones upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.30.

Get Our Latest Report on HP

HP Stock Up 0.5 %

HPQ stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $29.09. 1,459,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,587,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average of $28.79. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. HP’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.