Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY24 guidance to $1.92 to $2.04 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-2.040 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Featured Stories

