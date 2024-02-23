Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts updated its FY24 guidance to $1.92 to $2.04 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.920-2.040 EPS.
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
NASDAQ HST opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 76.92%.
Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 38,385 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HST
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
