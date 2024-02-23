Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Earns Under Review Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their under review rating on shares of Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON:HZM opened at GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Tuesday. Horizonte Minerals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 172 ($2.17). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.44 million, a P/E ratio of -116.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

