Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 590 Shares of Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $21,570.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $771,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HMN opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.06.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 122.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $119,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 303,501 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,822,000 after purchasing an additional 186,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 210,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123,594 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance and residential home insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

