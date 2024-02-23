HMC Capital Limited (HMC) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.06 on April 1st

HMC Capital Limited (ASX:HMC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 25th.
HMC Capital Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50.
About HMC Capital
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HMC Capital
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Warner Bros. Discover: Debt down, profits up, yet questions remain
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Bloomin’ Brands could blossom in 2024
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- The Retail Sector is on the cusp of a major breakout
Receive News & Ratings for HMC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.