High Liner Foods Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLFGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of TSE:HLF traded down C$0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting C$12.74. 2,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,707. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.38. The company has a market cap of C$424.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.16. High Liner Foods has a 12-month low of C$10.11 and a 12-month high of C$15.87.

HLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 price target on High Liner Foods and gave the company a “market weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Cormark dropped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

