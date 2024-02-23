Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 158.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $553.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

