Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 281,280 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,280 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 7.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 79,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in DraftKings by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its stake in DraftKings by 4.4% during the third quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 11,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DKNG. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on DraftKings from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 140,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $5,309,729.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,506.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,440,485 shares of company stock worth $95,934,651. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

