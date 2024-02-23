Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Shares in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Bunge Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Bunge Global by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Bunge Global by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.3 %

BG opened at $94.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Global SA has a 52 week low of $86.10 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.77%. Bunge Global’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Wolfe Research lowered Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.44.

About Bunge Global

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

