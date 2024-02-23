Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $6.57 Million Investment in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 94,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 51,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock opened at $84.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRO

About Brown & Brown

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.