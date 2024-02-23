Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $6.89 Million in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 346,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,892,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,984,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,682,000 after buying an additional 8,120,351 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,794,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,284,000 after buying an additional 1,243,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Freshworks by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after buying an additional 2,324,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Freshworks by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,878,000 after buying an additional 1,622,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,056,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $152,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,127.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,624 shares of company stock valued at $5,335,402. Company insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRSH shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Freshworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

FRSH opened at $20.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.79. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $24.98.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

