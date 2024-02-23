Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,861 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST opened at $359.90 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.43 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The business had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

