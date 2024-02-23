Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 668,272 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,160,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,407,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,098,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $209,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FCX opened at $38.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

