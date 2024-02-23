Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.69 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,356 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $6,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 142.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 26.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 57.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 1.24. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at ACI Worldwide

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 35,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $942,980.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 430,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Alessandro Silva sold 17,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $493,887.24. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 52,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACI Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.