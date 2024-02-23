Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,339 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SM. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $43.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 4.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day moving average is $38.74.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $608.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.45% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.48%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

