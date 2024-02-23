Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 43,341 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $186.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $190.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.46.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

In other Nucor news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $176.61 per share, with a total value of $176,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $176.61 per share, for a total transaction of $176,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

