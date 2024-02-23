Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENV stock opened at $48.86 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENV shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Envestnet from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

